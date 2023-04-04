Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Polaris Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

NYSE:PII opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.