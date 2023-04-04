Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Essex Property Trust comprises about 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $208.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

