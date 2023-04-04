Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

