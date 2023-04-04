Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.