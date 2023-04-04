Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth $103,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.29 million, a P/E ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,692.18%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

