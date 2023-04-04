Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

