Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 4,343 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 5,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $255,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,825.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

