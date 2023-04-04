Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Caleres Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $790.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Caleres by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caleres by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

