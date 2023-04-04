Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,946 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $358.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.30 and a 200-day moving average of $320.65.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

