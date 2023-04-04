Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 2.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

