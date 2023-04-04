Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 266,432 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 266,432 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after acquiring an additional 229,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 102,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 3.5 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,838. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

