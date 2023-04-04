Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BX traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,363. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.