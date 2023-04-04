Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,036. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

