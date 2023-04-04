Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. 2,931,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

