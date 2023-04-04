Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

IAU stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.