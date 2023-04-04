Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 120 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 473,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. 1,713,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.67.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

