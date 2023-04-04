Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

BRKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $926.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

