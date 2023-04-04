Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
BRKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $926.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.69.
Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp
In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.