Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 316,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,252. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $305,000.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

