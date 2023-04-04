Brokerages Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $29.79

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.86. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -54.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

