Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,397,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $636.34. The stock had a trading volume of 422,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

