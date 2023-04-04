British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,318. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

