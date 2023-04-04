Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
BMY opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,497 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,397,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
