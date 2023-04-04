Brilliance China Automotive Hld (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brilliance China Automotive Hld (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Brilliance China Automotive Hld Stock Performance
Brilliance China Automotive Hld stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Brilliance China Automotive Hld has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
