Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 470 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares accounts for 1.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 102,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,114,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,146 shares of company stock worth $872,972. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

