Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 223 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $45,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,549,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of LITE opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 143.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

