Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 155 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Perficient worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Perficient by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perficient by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $113.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

