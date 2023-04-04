Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $7,657,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
