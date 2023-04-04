Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $989,121.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,999.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $989,121.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,158 shares of company stock worth $12,566,918. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.