Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

