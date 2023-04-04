Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

