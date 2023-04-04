Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Zynex worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

