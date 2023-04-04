Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Trading Down 0.7 %

MasTec stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.36 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $103.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

