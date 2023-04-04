Brickley Wealth Management Sells 271 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $106.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

