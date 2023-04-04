Brickley Wealth Management Invests $945,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

