Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Braze Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Braze by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

