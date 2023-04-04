Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

