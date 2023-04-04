Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 9.4 %
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
