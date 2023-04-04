Brady Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Brady has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Brady by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Stories

