BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 639.86 ($7.95).
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.83) to GBX 650 ($8.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.54) to GBX 549 ($6.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.71) to GBX 585 ($7.27) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.83) to GBX 500 ($6.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Insider Activity at BP
In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £378.76 ($470.39). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 213 shares of company stock valued at $111,820. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -18,181.82%.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
