Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Scientific traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 2151236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

