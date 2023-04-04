Bonness Enterprises Inc. Purchases 49,611 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,611 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 779,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.