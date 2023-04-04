Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,033,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,874 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 701,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.