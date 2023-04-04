Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of APD traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.50. 332,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

