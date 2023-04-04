Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,470. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

