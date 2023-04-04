Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $190.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,786. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average of $177.68. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

