Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 1,481,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,784. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

