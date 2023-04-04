Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 120,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.49. The company had a trading volume of 242,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $124.12.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

