Bitsubishi Price Hits $85.34 (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitsubishi has a total market cap of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsubishi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

