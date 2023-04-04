BitDAO Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $4.81 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

