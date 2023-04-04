Bitcoin Private Tops One Day Volume of $32.75 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $32.75 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00131367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

