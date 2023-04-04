Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and approximately $80,475.99 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00152842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00072090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00040000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.